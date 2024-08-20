Ukraine pushes further into Russia capturing 93 settlements in Kursk

Russia continues to advance on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk – where President Zelenskyy is describing the situation as “difficult”.

Ukraine’s army chief says Moscow is moving more of its forces there, but also to the Kursk region in western Russia, two weeks after Kyiv began its incursion.

He said Ukrainian forces have now pushed up to 22 miles into the Kursk region, capturing 93 settlements.

They’ve also destroyed or damaged all three of the bridges linking the part they control to the rest of the region.