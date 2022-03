In Brussels, Nato and G7 leaders have ramped up their lethal aid to Ukraine, including an extra 6,000 missiles and £25 million in military funding from Britain.

Extra allied forces will be deployed around Eastern Europe to boost allied defences, as Nato’s chief said they were “in it for the long haul”.

There were fears too that the horrors of this war could get even worse, and strong warnings to Moscow against any use of chemical weapons.