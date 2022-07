They might have set the goal, but not the means to achieve it.

The government’s own climate change advisors have warned that the UK will not meet its net zero targets because it is failing to enact the policies needed to reach them.

In their damning progress report the Climate Change Committee highlights a series of failures, saying they are “very worried”.

We reported from Port Talbot, home of the Tata Steel works, just one of the industries facing the challenge of decarbonisation.