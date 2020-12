The UK’s greenhouse gas emissions will fall sooner and by more than any other major economy in the coming years. That is the target announced today by Boris Johnson who wants to see a reduction of 68 per cent of carbon emissions by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

That’s a significant increase from the current pledge to reduce the level by 57 per cent, and it comes ahead of a virtual climate summit next week that the Prime Minister will co-host.