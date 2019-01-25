UK to return illegal migrants to France

The forecast for the next 5 days
Britain will step up pressure to return migrants to France who’ve tried to cross the Channel illegally, the Immigration Minister has declared, although she wouldn’t give any details on how many people might actually be sent back.
Caroline Nokes was in Calais for the official opening of a new UK-France co-ordination centre, designed to help the two countries work together against smuggling and human trafficking.