The UK’s terror threat level has been raised to “severe” – meaning an attack on British soil is highly likely.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel described it as a precautionary measure, after a series of attacks in Europe – including last night’s attack in Vienna when a gunman shot four people dead and injured more than 20 others.

The suspect – a 20 year old Islamist extremist, who’d been jailed for trying to join the militant IS group in Syria – was eventually shot dead by police.