UK strikes: half a million workers demand ‘fair pay’

Up to half a million striking workers made today the biggest mass action in the UK since 2011.

With teachers joining picket lines, working parents across England, Wales and Scotland had to make alternative arrangements as many schools and colleges closed to most or all pupils.

Thousands marched in London, where the head of the TUC called on the Prime Minister to “get round the table and deliver on public sector pay”.

As well as teachers, also on strike today were around 70,000 University staff from the UCU, some 100,000 civil servants from over 120 government departments and thousands of train workers from RMT unions, as well as some London bus services.