UK sees weakest growth since 2012

There’s more gloom for the British economy, with official figures showing last year the country experienced the weakest growth since 2012.
The slump in manufacturing and car production was largely to blame, although the Chancellor also conceded that Brexit uncertainty is taking its toll.
But he insisted now was not the time to try and delay Britain’s departure from the EU, telling this programme the pressure was forcing people to start thinking about a compromise.