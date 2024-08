Krishnan Guru-Murthy: Police forces across the country are tonight attempting to get ahead of the far-right rioters which have shaken Britain over the past week. 6,000 officers have been mobilised across the country – with more than a 100 potential gatherings being monitored.

The Criminal Justice system, too, is kicking into gear – three men were today jailed for their role in some of the first violent incidents in and around Liverpool.