Around 400 people have been arrested and some have been appearing in court today over violence in Sheffield, Sunderland, Liverpool, Southport, Hartlepool and Belfast.

Yesterday far-right troublemakers targeted hotels containing asylum seekers.

One was in Tamworth, a few miles north of here.

In another in Rotherham they tried to set a Holiday Inn on fire with people still inside it.

Our communities editor Darshna Soni has been speaking to some of those who were in that hotel.