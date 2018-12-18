UK ramps up no deal Brexit preparations – troops on standby

Three and a half thousand troops are on standby, while letters to 140,000 businesses are warning them to prepare for the worst. The government says that although pursuing Theresa May’s Brexit deal is still its top priority, it’s now begun ramping up its preparations for no deal.

Details of where £2bn in funding will be spent have been revealed, while advice for the public will be rolled out over the coming days on everything from potential traffic chaos to credit card fees.