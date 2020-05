England will ease its lockdown a little further from tomorrow, allowing groups of up to six people to meet – so long as they do so outside and stay two metres apart.

Vulnerable people in both England and Wales, advised so far to stay at home, will now be able to meet someone from another household, but again socially distanced.

The government concedes the changes come at a ‘sensitive moment’, amid warnings from some scientists that it may be too soon to loosen more lockdown measures.