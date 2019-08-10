Channel 4 News
10 Aug 2019

UK powercut explained: National Grid admits ‘lessons to learn’ after blackout

The National Grid has promised to ‘learn lessons’ from yesterday’s powercut, which brought transport chaos to much of the country, and almost a million customers were left without power.

The regulators have ordered an “urgent detailed report” into what happened when two generators went down almost simultaneously.

Network Rail has apologised to stranded passengers, some of whom were stuck on trains for more than eight hours.