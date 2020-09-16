UK PM admits there is not enough testing capacity as Covid cases soar

Infections are spreading and fast – while the UK’s testing system is buckling under the strain.

Today showed the highest number of new Covid cases since the start of May as 3,991 people in the UK tested positive in the last 24 hours.

There were also a further 20 deaths – taking the total to 41,684.

Boris Johnson insisted he was ramping up testing capacity and would announce plans to prioritise NHS and care home workers in the coming days.

But as frustration builds among those seeking tests – there’s growing concern from parents with children who are being sent home from school.

Our North of England correspondent Clare Fallon reports.