UK pledges to slash carbon emissions by 78% by 2035

The government has announced a rapid acceleration in its targets to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Ministers pledged to cut carbon emissions by 78%, 15 years sooner than planned, by the year 2035. That’s compared to 1990 levels.

The ambitious goal will mean massive changes in how we go about our daily lives.

But critics warned existing targets aren’t even being met, and what hope is there for a greener future when a new coal mine is planned in Cumbria and airports across the country are bidding to expand?

We have been looking at today’s announcement and the build-up to the COP-26 conference being held in the UK later in the year.