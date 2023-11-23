UK net migration from 2022 revised up from 606,000 to a record 754,000

Net migration hit a record high in 2022, after the Office for National Statistics revised its previous estimate. And it’s not a small revision.

It now says net migration – which is the number of people coming to the UK minus the number leaving wasn’t 606,000 in 2022 as it previously estimated, but 745,000 – that’s because last year a lot more people came to the UK and fewer left than they realised.

Meanwhile, the ONS net migration estimate for the 12 months to June this year is 672,000. That suggests net migration is coming down slightly. But it’s a long way from the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto promise to bring it down from the then level of 212,000.