UK Muslims turn to virtual Ramadan in lockdown

As the Holy month of Ramadan gets under way, millions of Muslims will not be able to congregate for prayers, Iftar and other Ramadan customs.

Usually mosques host daily free meals after sunset, fundraising events and other gatherings for what is the most communal of celebrations.

But at a time when we’re all being told to keep our distance, this will be a largely virtual Ramadan.