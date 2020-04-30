UK is “past the peak” says Boris Johnson – in first press conference since ICU

Boris Johnson has hinted at an end to the full coronavirus lockdown – but it still may be a long way off.

At his first Downing Street press conference since he fell ill five weeks ago he said the country had “passed the peak” of infections and next week the Government would produce a plan for restarting the economy – whilst continuing to suppress the virus.

He admitted there had been problems with health workers’ protective equipment, but he insisted that the government was working, “heart and soul, night and day” to put that right.