UK hospitals warned BAME staff may be at greater risk of coronavirus

Public Health England have told NHS trusts that all Black, Asian and other ethnic minority staff should be assessed as being at potentially greater risk from coronavirus – on a precautionary basis.
This, after emerging evidence in the UK, the US and European countries which suggests people from ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by Covid-19.
Investigations are underway into why – but as yet there are no clear answers.