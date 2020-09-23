UK hospitals race to clear backlog as coronavirus cases rise

The number of new UK coronavirus cases has soared by more than 6,000 in the last 24 hours. So too the number of deaths – and those needing hospital treatment.

6,178 people tested positive for the virus across the UK, a sharp increase on yesterday. And a further 37 deaths were reported – taking the total to 41,862.

They are not the numbers anyone wants to see. Ministers insisted the stricter measures announced yesterday were enough to curb the spread of the disease, despite misgivings by some leading scientists.

During the pandemic, half a million patients in England have waited more than six weeks to get conditions like cancer and heart problems diagnosed – with fears that people won’t come forward for treatment as hospitals battle to clear the backlog.

Our health and social care editor, Victoria Macdonald, has been to University College Hospital in central London where staff are working to make sure all patients can be treated during another surge of Covid.