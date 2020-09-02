UK government U-turn over lockdown easing in Greater Manchester

The government at Westminster’s record on handling coronavirus and school exams over the summer came under intense scrutiny at Prime Minister’s Questions.

In sharp exchanges, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris of “a wasted summer” and “serial incompetence”.

Boris Johnson defended his record, claiming the government had succeeded in “turning the tide of this pandemic”.

But in a private meeting with the new intake of Conservative MPs later, he warned “it’s about to get tougher”.

Our political editor Gary Gibbon is in Westminster.