UK government sets out new details of phased re-opening of English schools

The government has set out new details of the phased re-opening of English schools, colleges and nurseries – saying numbers would stay limited with protective measures in place.
That includes keeping children in small groups without mixing with others, staggered breaks and more frequent cleaning.
And they’ve promised access to testing. But many parents and teachers remain concerned.