The UN Secretary General says he is disappointed with the outcome of the latest climate change conference.

The two week talks in Madrid overran by two days – making it the longest international climate meeting yet.

But delegates from almost 200 countries failed to reach agreements on key issues like the rules for carbon markets.

Many scientists say next year’s meeting in Glasgow will have to make much more significant progress.

Joining me now from Edinburgh is Caroline Rance, a climate and energy campaigner with Friends Of The Earth Scotland.