UK government defends vaccine approval process after criticism

The government has defended its vaccine regulatory process after it was criticised by America’s top infectious disease expert as being “rushed”.

The agency which authorised the vaccine said it had been rigorous in assessing the data as the roll out of the programme gathers pace. The first recipients in all four of the home nations will get their dose on Tuesday next week.

The latest statistics have been confirmed for covid cases and deaths for the United Kingdom: in the last 24 hours, there have been 504 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths so far to 60,61, and there have been 16,298 new cases diagnosed.