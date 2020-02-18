UK/EU ‘very far away’ as they prepare for talks – European Parliament Brexit trade negotiator

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has declared that the UK cannot expect a future trade deal with the EU to be similar to that with Canada – because it’s simply too close, geographically.

But in a speech in Brussels – Britain’s negotiator David Frost was having none of it – insisting the UK would not be threatened into following EU rules, in order to get an agreement. And there are reports tonight that the Greeks want the return of the Elgin Marbles to be part of any trade deal. Or else? Well that’s the question.

Joining us from Brussels is the Luxembourg MEP Christophe Hansen – who’ll be representing the European Parliament in the upcoming Brexit trade negotiations.