Some light in all the Covid-19 darkness, with the economy growing by 6.6 per cent in July.

This is the third consecutive month of recovery following the reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes in England from early July. But is this ray of light the calm before a future storm?

Our output is well below pre-pandemic levels and many are bracing themselves for the end of the coronavirus job support schemes next month.

Our Economics Correspondent Helia Ebrahimi reports