UK economy growing at weakest rate since 2012

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
The UK economy has grown at its weakest level for six years, up by just point one percent in the first quarter of the year. Downing Street said it was “clearly disappointing”, but insisted the fundamentals of the economy remained strong, while some experts blamed the winter weather. But with construction falling sharply, as well a sharp squeeze on spending, is there a more serious problem than a few weeks of snow?