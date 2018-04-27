Channel 4 News
27 Apr 2018

UK economy growing at weakest rate since 2012

Economics Correspondent

The UK economy has grown at its weakest level for six years, up by just point one percent in the first quarter of the year. Downing Street said it was “clearly disappointing”, but insisted the fundamentals of the economy remained strong, while some experts blamed the winter weather. But with construction falling sharply, as well a sharp squeeze on spending, is there a more serious problem than a few weeks of snow?