UK drill music gang banned from making violent music

Five drill musicians have been banned from writing lyrics encouraging violence and ordered to warn police before they record or perform any songs. In the first judgement of its kind, the judge imposed a three- year criminal behaviour order on the gang members, who are serving sentences for conspiracy to commit violent disorder. All of them are part of the 1011 drill group, which has racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Melanie Simpson, a criminal barrister who represented a member of the 1011 drill group in the court hearing, says it is “too simplistic to say music is fuelling crime and violence”, while Patrick Green, from the Ben Kinsella Trust, says action had to be taken.

