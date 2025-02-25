UK crime bill: new police powers explained

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has unveiled her flagship Crime and Policing Bill.

The 35 wide-ranging new measures, most of them for England and Wales, include when thieves steal items with trackers or tracking apps, like mobile phones or cars, police won’t need a warrant to search the property where the trackers suggest they are.

The Conservatives said it was a “copy and paste” bill containing measures they had been planning to bring in.

The bill also leaves questions about how criminals will be brought to justice when there’s so little space in prisons.

We were joined by Alison Lowe, the Labour Deputy Mayor for policing and crime in West Yorkshire.