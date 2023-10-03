UK Covid Inquiry resumes as government actions during pandemic under scrutiny

Lockdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing. The covid years generated a whole new lexicon of terms – familiar to us all – that were born out of Government measures to limit the spread of the disease.

An examination of how ministers and medical experts came up with the regulations and guidance from the very start of the pandemic is the subject of the second stage of the UK’s Covid 19 Inquiry which opened today.

Previously unseen evidence is expected to be taken into account including excerpts from the Chief Scientific Officer Patrick Vallance’s diaries.