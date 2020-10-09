UK Covid cases rise by 13,864 with 87 deaths

Two weeks ago, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, said it was fundamentally wrong to hold people in jobs that only exist because of wage subsidies.

Today, he announced a scheme to do just that.

The reality of increasing lockdowns, especially in the North of England and a hospitality sector facing a bleak winter meant that urgent action was required.

The fact that this latest measure could last as long as six months indicates just how long the government believes the Covid winter might be with us.

It’s not just the economy, hospitals are also feeling the pressure as the number of Covid cases increase on a daily basis.