When it comes to the virus, most experts agree only a vaccine offers the hope to get back to normal, or whatever the new normal will be.

Over 150 vaccines are under development globally, all at unprecedented speed.

A large-scale trial is due to begin in Yorkshire, but to make it work thousands of recruits will have to be found in a matter of weeks.

There are concerns about the number of people who say they would not take a vaccine, particularly in some of the communities most at risk.