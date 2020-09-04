Channel 4 News
4 Sep 2020

UK coronavirus cases hit three-month high as Leeds fights to avoid lockdown

The leader of Leeds Council has warned the city is at a “pivotal moment”, after a spike in coronavirus cases, especially among young people, put the city on Public Health England’s list of areas of concern.

Across the UK, the number of daily cases is continuing to rise, with latest figures showing the rate at which the infection is spreading could also be on the increase.

Ten more coronavirus deaths were recorded across the UK in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 41,537.

And there were 1,940 new infections, the highest number since the end  of May. We report from Leeds.