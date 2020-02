The former energy minister Claire Perry O’Neill has been sacked from her post in charge of the UN Climate summit, due to be held in Glasgow later this year.

Ms O’Neill said she was very sad that the role had been rescinded, claiming Whitehall could not cope with an independent figure in charge. Boris Johnson is due to launch the UK’s strategy for the summit, known as COP26, next week – amid reports that he wants to take the whole issue more seriously.