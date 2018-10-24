Channel 4 News
24 Oct 2018

UK businessman takes out injunction against Daily Telegraph over harassment allegations

There’s been speculation today over the identity of the high profile businessman who’s taken out an injunction against the Daily Telegraph.

The paper had wanted to report on how he’s been accused of sexually harrassing and racially abusing members of staff, but has been prevented by the courts from doing so. It’s led to questions about the use of non disclosure agreements and the fairness of the legal system in this and other similar cases. Fatima Manji reports