UK Budget – behind the numbers: what they mean for us and the economy

The American political strategist James Carville once said “I used to want to be reincarnated as a President or Pope, but now I want to come back as the bond market… you can intimidate anyone”.

There is not a reaction like after the Liz Truss mini-budget two years ago. The gnomes of Zurich are not delivering a punishment-beating to the British Government now as they did then.

But they have hoved uncomfortably into view, with the cost of Government borrowing rising, our economics correspondent Helia Ebrahimi explains more.