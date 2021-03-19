UK breaks daily Covid jabs record as Johnson inoculated

The UK has managed to hand out the most Covid jabs yet in a single day.

Boris Johnson is among them: getting his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today.

It means that half of all adults in England have now had at least one dose.

The latest 24-hour government figures show a further 101 people are reported to have died with Covid, bringing the UK total to 126,000.

There have been another 4,800 new cases in the UK. More than 500,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. More than 26 million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.