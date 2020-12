“Today marks the start of the fightback against our common enemy – the coronavirus,” the health secretary said today.

The first people in the UK began receiving the Pfizer Covid vaccine, with millions more jabs scheduled to take place by the end of the month.

But along with the plaudits come the warnings: health chiefs stressed there are many months still to go before enough people are vaccinated – making it all the more crucial to keep social distancing rules in place.