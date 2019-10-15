UK bans new arms sales to Turkey amid war crimes claims

WARNING: Some viewers may find some images in the report distressing.

The UN has warned that Turkey could be “deemed responsible” for alleged summary executions that may amount to war crimes, while Britain has banned all new arms sales to Ankara, but has stopped short of putting a halt to shipments of arms already ordered.

On the ground, Russian and Syrian government forces have moved into areas previously held by the US military as American forces speed the other way. I have the latest from the Turkish border town of Sanliurfa.