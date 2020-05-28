UK applauds key workers in final Clap for Carers

Tonight marks the final clap for carers – the community moment thanking key workers started ten weeks ago, and now with lockdown rules easing, it’s coming to an end. But as we stop applauding our carers nationally each week – these healthcare workers are making a silent protest outside Downing Street – to honour their colleagues who have died during the pandemic. So first we open with their silence – before going around the country for one more clap for all those essential workers who have worked throughout to keep us all going.