The surge in people trying to reach the UK by crossing the Channel is “completely unacceptable”, the immigration minister has declared – after talks with French officials in Paris.

Chris Philp promised a “comprehensive plan” to cut off the route entirely, although quite how he would achieve that isn’t yet clear.

More than 4,000 people have already made the risky crossing on small boats so far this year – with Border Force patrols picking more people up by the day.