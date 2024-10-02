UK and EU discuss their post-Brexit relationship but have different wish lists

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is in Brussels as part of his “drive to improve the UK’s relationship with the European Union”. But beyond the handshakes and smiles, it is far from clear that the ‘reset’ he has promised will deliver any tangible benefits.

Even before Keir Starmer had arrived, both sides had been managing expectations from this Brussels trip. World events have also largely eclipsed the meeting.

Although the Prime Minister has met Ursula von der Leyen informally a couple of times since taking office, including last week at the UN, this is his first dedicated Brexit meeting with the European Commission president.

A row of British and EU flags hung limply outside an unusually windless European Commission headquarters this afternoon, as President von der Leyen greeted Keir Starmer with a now frequently used Brussels platitude: “In these very uncertain times, like-minded partners, like us, must cooperate more closely.”

Whilst the EU is content to smooth previously tempestuous relations with the UK, there is suspicion that the new British government has a wish list which is far from mutually beneficial.

No wonder then that President von der Leyen only committed to “explore the scope” for doing more with the UK, whilst pointedly insisting that the primary objective should be fulfilling the existing Brexit deals between the UK and the EU.

“We should explore the scope for more cooperation while we focus on the full and faithful implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework and the TCA [Trade and Cooperation Agreement]”, she said.

Keir Starmer said the public expects the government to “make Brexit work and…to find ways to boost economic growth, strengthen our security and tackle shared challenges like irregular migration and climate change.”

And Downing Street insists that the Prime Minister “remains focused on delivering a broad-based security pact, securing our borders and tackling barriers to trade.”

But, in reality, the two sides want different things.

Enthusiasm for a deal on security has become more muted as the UK and EU have found a way to coordinate via the G7. Diplomats point out that allies can stay on the same page without Brexit Britain unduly influencing EU decision making.

In economic affairs, some argue going beyond the existing UK-EU free trade agreement would be a return to cherry picking, potentially giving the UK single market advantages with nothing in return.

On migration, there are countries, like France and Germany, calling for an EU deal with the UK, but if that meant Britain had to take a share of EU migrants, it would be a no-go for London.

The EU was previously keen to improve so-called youth mobility, to allow EU students to more easily study in the UK. But when the European Commission put forward proposals earlier this year, they were quickly dismissed by both the, then, Conservative government, and Labour.

Then there’s the Labour manifesto commitment for a veterinary agreement with the EU. This would allow a freer flow of agricultural and food products between the UK and the EU and would be welcomed by farmers and supermarkets.

Such a deal would boost UK agri-food exports by more than a fifth, according to one estimate. It’s thought that the EU would also benefit with a small increase in exports to the UK.

However a ‘vets’ deal would almost certainly require the UK to follow EU agri-food rules, including judgments by the European Court of Justice. And since taking office, Labour has, so far, not shown a rush to bring forward such a deal.

Both sides point out that it will be some months before any serious talks on any of these issues could take place anyway.

A new set of European commissioners is yet to be confirmed in office and will have other priorities when they get their feet under their desks.

Nonetheless, if the UK really wants to press ahead, the EU is not dead set against doing more. If the benefits outweigh the pain of reopening the UK box.

“We are determined to put this relationship back on a stable, positive footing, that I think we all want to see”, said Keir Starmer, giving Ursula von der Leyen a sideways smile.