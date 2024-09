An indication of just how bad our health problems are can be seen in figures given exclusively to this programme by the International Longevity Centre.

They show that life expectancy has stagnated in the UK.

We are an international outlier, as around two-thirds of advanced economies have seen increases in life expectancy in the last decade.

The research also shows that the most important factor in living a long and healthy life is wealth.

The divide in Sheffield is particularly stark.