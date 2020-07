Heathrow Airport has reported a £1 billion loss for the first half of this year, as the pandemic wiped out much of its business.

Today, it’s been joined by 46 other aviation companies who called on the government to change its quarantine policy.

Heathrow wants backing for its plan for passengers to pay £150 to be tested twice – when they land at an airport and a few days later at home.

We asked John Holland-Kaye, the Heathrow boss, whether ministers had responded positively to the idea.