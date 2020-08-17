U-turn on England’s exam grades as teacher estimates to be used

Tens of thousands of students will now get the exam results they were hoping for after all – following today’s humiliating climbdown by the government over England’s A-level and GCSEs. And the changes will be echoed by Wales and Northern Ireland too.

Grades will now be based on teachers’ assessments – not the controversial algorithm which saw so many pupils disappointed.

The Education Secretary for England, Gavin Willliamson, has apologised to students and parents, effectively pointing the finger at the exams regulator Ofqual.