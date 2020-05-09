Two-week quarantine for travellers ‘would devastate airline industry’

The papers have been briefed but nothing has officially been announced. We’re led to believe though that, having refused to quarantine the vast majority of passengers arriving in the UK earlier, the government will now move to do so, as lockdown starts to ease.

The airline industry has demanded more clarity, warning that quarantining could have devastating consequences for an industry already reeling from the loss of passengers due to the current lockdown. As a further 340 deaths with coronavirus were announced in the UK.