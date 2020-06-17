Channel 4 News
17 Jun 2020

Two-thirds of families on universal credit pushed into debt during lockdown

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

They are going without food and other essentials and worrying if they will be able to pay the rent – new research has found that two-thirds of people on Universal Credit or Child Tax Credit have been forced into debt during lockdown.

And the impact has been hardest for those from BAME communities – already of course disproportionately affected by coronavirus itself.

Our social affairs editor Jackie Long has spoken to one family whose lives have been touched in every way by Covid – and are left struggling to cope with bereavement and financial hardship.