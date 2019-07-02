Last night, we reported on how social media is changing the rules on contact in adoption.

Tonight in the second of our films , we ask whether adoption support is in crisis.

The number of children being adopted has dropped by 30 per cent in the past three years, and nowadays many of them come from families who’ve experienced abuse or violence.

And that can have a devastating impact: new figures out today show as many as two-thirds of adoptive parents experience violence or aggression from their child.

Getting the right help or support can be a struggle, and while many families find adoption hugely positive, others are brought to the point of crisis.