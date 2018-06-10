Two teenagers release single in memory of friends who died in Grenfell Tower

It’s almost exactly a year since the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower fire. The anniversary was marked today with the opening of a memorial garden dedicated to healing, peace and justice. The Mayor of London joined survivors, firefighters and community members who helped in the aftermath of the fire at a church service remembering the 72 people who lost their lives.

Two teenagers who lived at the foot of the tower have recorded a music video in tribute to the friends they lost. The song ‘Fire in Grenfell’ – a re-working of Emili Sande’s song ‘Read All About It’ – goes on general release tomorrow. One of the girls is still living in temporary accommodation. Earlier, I went to meet them and to hear how they hoped the song would immortalise their friends Firdaws Hashim, a girl with an astonishing singing voice, and Nur Huda El-Wahabi who inspired the lyrics. This is their story.