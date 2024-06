Krishnan Guru-Murthy: ‘The Reform Party has dropped two of its general election candidates after they were accused of racism and religious hate. This programme had spoken to both of the candidates and confronted them with offensive social media postings.

The Reform party, which had scrambled to recruit candidates for 630 of the UK’s 650 constituencies, now says they have withdrawn support from the pair.’

A warning, this report by Amelia Jenne contains references to highly offensive language.’